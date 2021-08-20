Glaukos Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,978 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,037% compared to the average volume of 262 put options.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $48.85. 22,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.67. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GKOS. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

