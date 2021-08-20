Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global-e Online Ltd. provides platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. Global-e Online Ltd. is based in PETAH-TIKVA. “

Several other research firms have also commented on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global-e Online has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

GLBE opened at $70.49 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.83.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

