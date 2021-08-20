Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after acquiring an additional 492,853 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,919,000 after acquiring an additional 479,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $163.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.43.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

