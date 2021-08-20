Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 46.1% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $9,022,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $163.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.43. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

