Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.57 Million

Analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report sales of $326.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.39 million and the lowest is $325.70 million. Globant posted sales of $207.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Globant.
A number of research analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.64.
Globant stock opened at $288.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.77. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.09 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $290.39.
About Globant
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
