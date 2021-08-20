Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.57 Million

Analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report sales of $326.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.39 million and the lowest is $325.70 million. Globant posted sales of $207.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Globant by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Globant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Globant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock opened at $288.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.77. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.09 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $290.39.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.