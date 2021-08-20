Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $108.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.20.

NYSE GL opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,350 shares of company stock worth $6,501,205. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 34.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 30,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

