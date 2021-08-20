GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CEO Purchases $113,302.80 in Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GOCO stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $4.57. 227,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -12.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.47.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOCO. Truist cut their target price on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,830,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 18.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 127.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 649,410 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

