Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 157.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 1,278.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $5.64 on Friday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $141.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ASPU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

