Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 407,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 50,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.58. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

