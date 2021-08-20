Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $214,000 in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 43.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eMagin by 3,250.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,008 shares in the last quarter. 13.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $2.21 on Friday. eMagin Co. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $160.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Amalkumar Ghosh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 255,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $1,060,926.75. Insiders sold a total of 1,276,612 shares of company stock worth $4,640,486 over the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

