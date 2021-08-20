Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 3,386 Shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,648 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Select Bancorp worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLCT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Select Bancorp by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Select Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Bancorp by 317.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Select Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Select Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCT stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $278.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

