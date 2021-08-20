Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 1,058,281 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,058,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $21,080,957.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.84. KnowBe4, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNBE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

