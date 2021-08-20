Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 17,766 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $119.19 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $122.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.77.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

