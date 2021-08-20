Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €27.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.58 ($28.92).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €23.80 ($28.00) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.69). The company’s 50-day moving average is €22.95.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

