Granite Point Mortgage Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,511 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,950% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.

GPMT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. 2,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,129. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.74%.

In other news, COO Steven Plust acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $103,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 57,969 shares in the company, valued at $750,118.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPMT shares. TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

