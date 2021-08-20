Granite Point Mortgage Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,511 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,950% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.
GPMT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. 2,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,129. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, COO Steven Plust acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $103,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 57,969 shares in the company, valued at $750,118.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPMT shares. TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
