GravityCoin (GXX) Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $20,880.09 and approximately $40.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00140351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00148345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,339.18 or 0.99876464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.44 or 0.00920352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.48 or 0.06759391 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,170,181 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

