Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $53,640.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.10. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.