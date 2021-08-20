Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $53,640.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.10. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $48.87.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
