Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Trading Down 4% After Insider Selling

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 34,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 942,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Specifically, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after acquiring an additional 839,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,938,000 after purchasing an additional 253,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,799,000 after purchasing an additional 105,072 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 378,038 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.