Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives $223.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.20.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,823,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,013,000 after buying an additional 41,808 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $82.35 and a 52 week high of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 28.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

