Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $7.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.15%. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,927,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

