GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $86.30 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

