GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $462,000 Investment in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 97,385 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 145,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period.

UCON stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.63.

