GWM Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,308,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,114,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX opened at $230.12 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

