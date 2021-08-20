GWM Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYH. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $291.13 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $216.85 and a 1-year high of $295.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.77.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

