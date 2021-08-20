Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

NYSE:HAE traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.08. 4,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.58. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. Analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $149,569.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $959,891. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

