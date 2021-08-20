Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 446 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 214,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 663,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,009,000 after acquiring an additional 70,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 221,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.80. 182,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,228. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

