Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 577 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of YETI worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

YETI traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.65. 31,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,236. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.39.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,436 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,156 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

