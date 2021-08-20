Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Earns Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 32.57 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.66. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.01%.

In other news, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 81,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50). Also, insider Adam Metz acquired 200,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,068.46).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

