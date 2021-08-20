Hardwoods Distribution’s (HDI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$51.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.92.

Shares of HDI opened at C$38.62 on Wednesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$20.68 and a 52-week high of C$40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.23. The firm has a market cap of C$820.37 million and a PE ratio of 12.36.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

