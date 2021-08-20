Hardwoods Distribution’s (HDI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$51.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.92.
Shares of HDI opened at C$38.62 on Wednesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$20.68 and a 52-week high of C$40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.23. The firm has a market cap of C$820.37 million and a PE ratio of 12.36.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
