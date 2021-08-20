Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,752,000 after buying an additional 36,440 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of UGI by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $46.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

