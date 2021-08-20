Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,886,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $188.29 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $196.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.