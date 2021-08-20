Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,454 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,768 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,650,000 after purchasing an additional 966,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,959,000 after purchasing an additional 751,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

