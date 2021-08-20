Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 448 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,884,000 after acquiring an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after acquiring an additional 181,784 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,876,000 after acquiring an additional 241,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,883,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,231,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,593,000 after purchasing an additional 243,905 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $162.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.21. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.24.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

