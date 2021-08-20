Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $172.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $174.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

