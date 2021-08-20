Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will announce $28.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $28.50 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $24.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $115.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.40 million to $117.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $126.40 million, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $128.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,965. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $335.45 million, a PE ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 71.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 176,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 144.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 429,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

