Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,017 Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 988,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 260,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 171,706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 220,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 136,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUBD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,687. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14.

