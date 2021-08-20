Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,854 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 500,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the first quarter worth $12,262,000. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 90,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the second quarter worth $8,570,000.

Shares of ACWV stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $105.76. 222,464 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.16.

