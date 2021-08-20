Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

HAYW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of HAYW stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 721,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,402. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.65. Hayward has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. CCMP Capital GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $83,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $59,687,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $55,976,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $54,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

