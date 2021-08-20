HC Wainwright Lowers Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target to $3.25

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

USAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins cut Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.16.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 369.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 56,999 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 827,546 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

