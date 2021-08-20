HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.