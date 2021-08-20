HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,672. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.98. The stock has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $255.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

