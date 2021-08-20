Head-To-Head Analysis: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) vs. Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Weatherford International and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure -6.47% -2.86% -2.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Weatherford International and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 0 1 1 0 2.50

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $11.87, suggesting a potential upside of 70.50%. Given Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weatherford International and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure $102.98 million 3.09 -$29.34 million ($0.15) -46.40

Weatherford International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software. The firm’s services include field, last mile management, and transloading services. The company was founded by William A. Zartler in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

