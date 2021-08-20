Head to Head Analysis: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) vs. Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Laureate Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Zovio has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laureate Education has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zovio and Laureate Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Laureate Education 0 1 0 0 2.00

Zovio presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 188.02%. Laureate Education has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.68%. Given Zovio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than Laureate Education.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zovio and Laureate Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $397.12 million 0.18 -$48.95 million $0.27 8.04 Laureate Education $1.02 billion 2.85 -$613.33 million $2.37 6.54

Zovio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Laureate Education. Laureate Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zovio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -20.40% -0.38% -0.14% Laureate Education -57.00% -16.84% -7.61%

Summary

Zovio beats Laureate Education on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc. engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions. The Andean segment includes institutions in Chile and Peru. The Online & Partnerships segment consists of online institutions that offer profession-oriented degree programs through Walden University, University of Liverpool, and University of Roehampton. The company was founded by Douglas L. Becker in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

