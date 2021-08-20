Helpico Achieves Market Cap of $2,552.79 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Helpico has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $2,552.79 and approximately $141.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00138850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00148261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,567.40 or 0.99777957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.59 or 0.00921584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.39 or 0.00711621 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

