Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Director Carmine Falcone Sells 4,000 Shares

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $687.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

