High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HLNFF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.