Highland Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

NYSE DBRG opened at $6.66 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.