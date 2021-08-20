HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Down 3.5%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares fell 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,526,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,307,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $982,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

