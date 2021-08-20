HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 28.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 9.2% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $343.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.36 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.60 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,076 shares of company stock worth $178,021,665 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.16.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

