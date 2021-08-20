HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,259,037.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,357 shares of company stock worth $2,393,138. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

